Spain's 'Fat One' Christmas lottery leaves winners elated, sellers frustrated

(CNN) Lucky lottery players popped champagne corks across Spain on Wednesday afternoon as the winning numbers in a multi-billion euro Christmas draw were revealed, even as some ticket sellers protested to demand higher commissions on sales.

Known as "El Gordo" -- which translates to "The Fat One" -- the festive draw dates back to 1812. Millions participate, eager for a piece of a large prize pot that this year reached 2.41 billion euros ($2.72 billion).

As the same numbers can be sold multiple times, winning tickets are often spread across different winners in different regions, with this year's top prize landing in Madrid and the Canary Islands.

A local handball team in the Basque town of Basauri, just outside Bilbao, handed out some 120 tickets that each scooped the second prize worth 1.25 million euros ($1.42 million), though most of them will be split among many owners.

The club president told local media around 1,200 people in the community would get a share.

