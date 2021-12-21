NYPD sees increase in officers out sick and issues mask mandate as Covid-19 surges in New York

(CNN) The New York Police Department has seen an increase in the number of officers calling out sick, including fully vaccinated officers, according to numbers shared with CNN by a senior NYPD official, as the Covid-19 Omicron variant has sent virus infection rates soaring across New York City and the state.

The uptick in Covid cases among officers comes as the department issued a directive on Monday mandating that all employees wear a mask while on the job, "regardless of vaccination status," according to an internal memo obtained by CNN.

As of Tuesday, 2,712 uniformed members of the NYPD were out sick, about 7.8% of the NYPD's total number of officers a nearly 1 percent increase from Monday when 2,394 or 6.9% were out sick, the official said. Three officers were hospitalized. Typically, the number of uniformed officers out sick is around 3%, the official added.

Meanwhile, the FDNY has seen a slight uptick in the numbers of members who are on leave, with 10% of firefighters and 16% of EMS on leave, FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer

At the height of Covid, about 22% of NYPD's work force was out sick. The department has lost 63 employees to the virus.

