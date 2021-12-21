McDonald's settles lawsuit with Black franchise owner

(CNN) McDonald's has settled a lawsuit filed by a Black franchise owner that alleged the company steered him toward less profitable restaurants in lower-income, predominantly Black neighborhoods because of his race.

Retired Major League Baseball player Herbert Washington filed the civil suit in Ohio in February, as CNN reported at the time

Washington's allegations were similar to the complaints made by a group of 52 former Black franchise operators, who sued the company over alleged racial discrimination last year

Washington, who has been operating McDonald's franchise locations since 1980, had claimed in the suit that over the years, McDonald's made it harder for him to succeed compared to White franchise operators. He said that the company had been trying to drive him out because he flagged the alleged discrimination.

McDonald's said in a statement sent to CNN that in agreement to exit the McDonald's System and dismiss his suit, the company agreed to purchase the 13 restaurants Washington owned for $33.5 million. They said in the statement that the money is "no more than what we deem a fair price for the value of the restaurants."

