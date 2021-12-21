A Kentucky man who allegedly attended ISIS training camp faces charges with up to 50 years in prison

(CNN) A Kentucky man who allegedly attended an ISIS training camp where he received weapons and physical training is being charged in the US with providing material support to the group, the Justice Department said Monday in a news release.

Mirsad Hariz Adem Ramic, 31, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, a US-Bosnian dual citizen, is also charged with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military-type training from the designated foreign terrorist organization, the release said.

"Ramic had been incarcerated in Turkey and was deported to the United States. He arrived in the United States Thursday evening and made his initial appearance in court this afternoon," read the release.

A representative for Ramic did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

If convicted of the charges, Ramic faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison, a fine of $750,000 and term of supervised release up to life, according to the release.

