NHL to pause season Wednesday and resume after Christmas

(CNN) Because of Covid-19 issues, the National Hockey League and NHL Players Association have announced updated plans and now will pause operations leaguewide beginning Wednesday and lasting through Christmas, with team facilities reopening December 26.

The two Tuesday games that have remained on the schedule -- the Washington Capitals at the Philadelphia Flyers and the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Vegas Golden Knights -- are still on as planned. All four of Wednesday's games had already been postponed before the league and union opted to suspend operations. Ten of 15 games Thursday had already been postponed.

Games are scheduled to resume December 27.

With Monday night's announcement, there now have been 49 games postponed, 44 of them since December 13.

On Sunday, the NHL and NHLPA had announced the regular-season schedule would continue but that effective Monday all games involving cross-border travel between the US and Canada would be postponed through Thursday.

