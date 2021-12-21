Biennial World Cup would generate extra $4.4 billion in revenue over four years, FIFA says

(CNN) A biennial World Cup would generate in excess of $4.4 billion in revenue over a four-year cycle, delegates at FIFA's global summit have been told.

The world football's governing body wants to host a World Cup every two years instead of four, as the international match calendars for women's and men's football are set to expire in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

South American football's governing body CONMEBOL and European soccer organization UEFA, which is touting an expanded Champions League format, oppose FIFA's proposals, though the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given the plans its backing.

FIFA said on Monday the financial projections are based on two independent feasibility studies, which were presented at an online meeting attended by 207 out of 210 eligible member associations.

Member associations would be given an average of $16 million in additional funds, FIFA said, citing research by Nielson, though it did not give precise details on how finances would be distributed.

