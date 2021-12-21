If the past few weeks have been a blur and you haven’t quite managed to check off all the gifts on your list to give, Macy’s is here to help. The department store is offering up to 60% off last-minute presents, including very wrappable items from home and beauty, as well as men’s, women’s and kids’ selections.

Head to your cart to take advantage of another discount, too: Just enter the code GIFT at checkout to see the savings (literally) add up with an extra 20% off or an extra 15% off sale and clearance styles (the prices below reflect that extra discount). Plus, you can opt into same-day delivery for just $5 until Dec. 23 at noon ET when you spend over $25. Just don’t wait any longer to shop — there are only a few days to order before Christmas.

Clarks Men’s Bushacre 3 Boots ($81.60, originally $120; macys.com)

Clarks Bushacre 3 Boots Macy's

These everyday boots can be dressed up or down, and the shape is a timeless one for years of wear, too.

Alfani Men’s Simple Stripe Sweater ($33.59, originally $70; macys.com)

Alfani Men’s Simple Stripe Sweater Macy's

Available in three different colorways, this sweater features an all-over striped pattern in two different tones for a little twist on the classic.

Alfani Men’s Air Mesh Undershirt ($12.80, originally $20; macys.com)

Alfani Air Mesh Undershirt Macy's

These genius undershirts are available in a range of shades meant to complement your skin tone (finally!) and are super light-weight for easy breathing during the day. (They also go well with the sweater above, just saying.)

Deer Stags Men’s Wherever Indoor/Outdoor Slipper Macy's

These indoor/outdoor slippers have durable outsoles and some built-in sock absorption that keeps you comfortable if you’re wearing these for the better part of your day. And honestly, who could blame you? The cozy lining and super-padded insole will convince you to keep them on from early morning to bedtime.

Marc Fisher Women’s Renn Over-The-Knee Boots ($58.91, originally $99; macys.com)

Marc Fisher Women’s Renn Over The Knee Boots Macy's

These low-heeled over-the-knee boots are super-comfy for everyday wearing, and the lace-up detail at the back is an extra-nice touch.

Steve Madden Bivanna Sling Bag ($32.64, originally $68; macys.com)

Steve Madden Bivanna Sling Bag Macy's

Perfect for every outfit, from leggings and a sweatshirt to a dress for a night out, this sling bag goes right over the shoulder for hands-free comfort (and no shoulder aches).

Giani Bernini Paperclip Link Chain Necklace and Matching Bracelet ($108, originally $225; macys.com)

Giani Bernini Paperclip Link Chain Necklace and Matching Bracelet Macy's

These on-trend, elevated pieces made from 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver are great for wearing together or layering with other jewelry for a statement look.

Karen Scott Deliee2 Wide-Calf Riding Boots ($40.55, originally $79.50; macys.com)

Karen Scott Deliee2 Wide-Calf Riding Boots Macy's

These two-tone riding boots come in four different colorways (including this black and cognac one), and at $40, they’re too good to pass up if you’ve been thinking about trying the trend.

Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer ($249.99, originally $312.99; macys.com)

Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer Macy's

Coral and periwinkle stand mixers? Yes please. Our pick for best affordable stand mixer lives up to the rest of the brand’s reputation, too, with 12 speeds and a 500-watt motor that’s never gonna give your cookie dough up or let your banana bread down.

Stasher Reusable Stand-Up Mega Bag ($25.49, originally $29.99; macys.com)

Stasher Reusable Stand-Up Mega Bag Macy's

This Stasher bag is here to hold your meat while it marinates or help you get your fresh greens stored properly. It also happens to be perfect for holiday meal leftovers.

Martha Stewart Collection Spa Mix and Match Collection: Tile Patchwork Spa Bath Towel ($11.90, originally $20; macys.com)

Martha Stewart Collection Spa Mix and Match Collection: Tile Patchwork Spa Bath Towel Macy's

We’d like to see more patterned bath towels in 2022, but for now we’ll be snagging these pretty ones with a nod to Spanish tiling. The rest of the towels in the collection, including solid ones, hand towels and more, are also on sale, so it’s a great time to stock up.

Martha Stewart Essentials 12-Piece Small Tumblers Set ($19.54, originally $38; macys.com)

Martha Stewart Essentials 12-Piece Small Tumblers Set Macy's

Round out your glassware collection — or get someone set up in a new apartment — with this set of a dozen small tumblers for just $19.54. (You can do as the Europeans do and use them for wine, too.)

Oake Chunky Knit Throw ($79.99, originally $200; macys.com)

Oake Chunky Knit Throw Macy's

There’s no such thing as too many throw blankets or pillows in our opinion, and this chunky one in five stylish, vibrant colors is perfect for giving (and getting).

Tommy Bahama Home Ultimate Comfort 2-Pack Standard Pillows ($25.49, originally $29.99; macys.com)

Tommy Bahama Home Ultimate Comfort 2-Pack Standard Pillows Macy's

Get the guest room guest-ready with this two-for pillow pack. The filling is down-alternative and hypoallergenic for a good night’s sleep.

Mario Badescu 5-Piece All Is Calm, All Is Bright Gift Set ($14.30; macys.com)

Mario Badescu 5-Piece All Is Calm, All Is Bright Gift Set Macy's

This intro to some of Mario Badescu’s best products includes a refreshing facial spray with aloe, lavender and chamomile; a witch hazel and lavender toner; a cleansing oil; a lip balm and a vitamin C serum — all in sizes perfect for trial and travel.

Mac 3-Piece Hypnotizing Holiday Tiny Tricks Mini Lipglass Set ($18.37; macys.com)

Mac 3-Piece Hypnotizing Holiday Tiny Tricks Mini Lipglass Set Macy's

Nothing says holidays like a little bit of glitter. Top off your party look with a set of three mini Lipglass tubes in warm, eye-catchingly-sparkly hues.

Lovery 9-Piece Vanilla Coconut Home Spa Body Care Gift Set ($37.50; macys.com)

Lovery 9-Piece Vanilla Coconut Home Spa Body Care Gift Set Macy's

This gift set is basically a spa day in a basket. It includes a nourishing lotion, foaming shower gel, bubble bath, body scrub, bath towel, two bath bombs and a body oil all in a crowd-pleasing vanilla coconut scent.

Nautica Little Boys Cable Shawl Collar Sweater 3-Piece Set ($33.80, originally $84.50; macys.com)

Nautica Little Boys Cable Shawl Collar Sweater 3-Piece Set Macy's

A whole outfit in one click? We like that approach, especially when it’ll look great in all the holiday pics.

Timberland Big Boys Texture Block Coat ($72.80, originally $130; macys.com)

Timberland Big Boys Texture Block Coat Macy's

It looks sleek, but it’s made to keep out the worst of winter weather, with a storm placket and cuffs as well as a fleece lining for extra warmth.

Pink & Violet Little Girls Cascade Skirt Dress ($44.40, originally $74; macys.com)

Pink & Violet Little Girls Cascade Skirt Dress Macy's

If it came in our size, we’d wear this sparkly tulle number ourselves. Perfect for the holidays, birthdays and any special time throughout the year, this dusty green and rose-gold-spangled frock is as comfy to wear as it is cute.

For more great Macy’s deals, check out CNN Coupons.