Today, you’ll find a deal on Samsung TVs, a discounted Apple Watch Series 6 and savings at Macy’s. All that and more below.

Macys

Macy’s is marking down a huge selection of last-minute gifts — from clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more — by up to 60%. It’s the perfect time to stock up on cozy styles from top brands like Columbia, Ralph Lauren and DKNY, along with mattresses, air fryers, furniture, fragrances and more. You can also opt for same-day delivery for an additional $5.

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS ($299, originally $429.99; walmart.com)

Apple

If you’ve had your eye on the new Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on the 44-millimeter GPS version right now at Walmart. This model is down to $299 — that’s about $130 off the list price of $429 and the lowest price we’ve seen.

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser ($48, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Keep your teeth clean and make your dentist proud with this huge discount on the Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser. Not only is the Waterpik trusted by the American Dental Association, it claims to remove 99.9% of plaque from teeth and be 50% more effective than floss alone. Clip the coupon to get an extra 20% off, marking it down to just $48.

Amazon

If you’ve had your eye on a new Samsung TV, now’s a good time to buy. Woot! is discounting a few reconditioned models today through tomorrow only, with prices as low as $359.99. You’ll find models like The Frame Series, Smart TVs, QLED Series 4 TVs and more. Just be sure to nab it up while supplies last.

Cubii JR2 Under-Desk Elliptical ($208, originally $289; amazon.com)

Amazon

Whether your demanding work schedule makes it hard for you to find time to exercise or you just don’t have the space to build your own home gym, this top-rated Cubii under-desk bike could be a great option for your fitness needs. And right now it’s on sale for a great price at Amazon.

Not only is this bike completely silent, so as not to disturb your own work process or that of your (at-home) co-workers, but the Cubii JR2 Under-Desk Elliptical also provides eight levels of intensity via an easy-to-adjust tension dial for a challenging and effective ride. All the while, the Cubii mobile app syncs with your smartphone or fitness tracker to record your distance, calories burned and more. This bike also features a low-profile design, so you won’t need to worry about your knees banging against the underside of your desk.

More deals to shop

• Grab this year’s 10.2-inch iPad from Walmart for only $299 — just check availability near you online to make sure it’s in stock.

• Sony’s WF-CF500 water-resistant earbuds are $42 off on Amazon right now (and one-day Prime shipping is still available).

• Refresh your virtual library with up to 80% off Kindle e-books today and today only.

• Mrs. Meyers’ line of delicious smelling (and attractively packaged) cleaning products, including dish soap, surface cleaner and hand soap, are all up to 40% off at Amazon.

• Grab the best budget meat thermometer we’ve seen for even cheaper: The Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer is almost half price at $13.59 at Amazon right now.

• We never say no to coffee. Use the code ATLASHOLIDAYS2021 for up to $50 off Atlas Coffee Club gifts.

• Store your photos, videos, and whatever other content you might have on this sleek 1TB SanDisk memory card, now $199.99 instead of $499.99.

• Flowers are always a good idea, and right now you can save 20% off sitewide at From You Flowers with our exclusive code, CNN.

• Another multibuy sale at Jachs NY is here: This time, purchase two jackets for just $100 — and you’ll get free shipping, too.

• Timbuk2’s sleek Contender pack is lightweight and has a perfect amount of capacity for your everyday haul. Get it now for $59.73 at REI.

Deals you may have missed

Samsung

Starting today through Dec. 26, the mega tech and appliance retailer is holding its Discover Samsung Event. Each day, you will find a new deal on bestselling gadgets, with today’s discount happening on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Right now you can snag the popular phone for just $749.99, but that deal won’t last. Check back in each day for more great promotions.

Spanx

Fans of Spanx apparel, intimates and more are in luck, since hundreds of new styles are on sale for a limited time. Get 30% off bestselling bras, leggings, bodysuits and more, but be sure to add your preferred items and sizes to your cart ASAP since popular styles tend to sell out fast.

Brooklinen

​​Drift off to sleep engulfed in softness with this exclusive deal from Brooklinen. The brand is currently offering 15% off sitewide, plus expedited shipping. You’ll find the buttery, silky-smooth sheets Brooklinen is so well known for in the sale, as well as bath accessories, loungewear and more.

Madewell

Last-minute additions to your winter wardrobe, holiday collection and beyond are now in reach, courtesy of Madewell’s latest sale. Right now, snag 40% off holiday favorites and 25% off almost everything else. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to leather goods and cozy tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to your cart soon.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($149, originally $227.99; target.com)

Cricut

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $149 when you get the blue or mint colorway. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access.

Amazon

Stop spending your money on endless packs of baggies and opt to make the switch to Stasher. They’re made from 100% pure nontoxic platinum silicone and contain no BPA, no PVC and no latex. To clean, simply wash by hand or toss in the dishwasher. Right now you can get a variety of sizes and colors for up to 30% off at Amazon.

Zappos

Zappos sells so much more than stylish, affordable shoes, and today the retailer is offering up rare discounts on footwear and clothing. You’ll find an additional 10% off sale styles during the retailer’s Treat Yourself promotion, with brands like Adidas, Sorel, Crocs, Under Armour and more included in the promotion. You’ll also get free delivery in time for Christmas.

Adidas

Save on sneakers, apparel and more during Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering up to 40% off sales items during its End of Year Sale. Sneakers, activewear, loungewear, masks and more are all on offer as part of the sale. Just be sure to stock up now before your faves sell out — and before this deal is over.

Sephora

Sephora has officially launched a sale on fragrances, offering 20% off full-size men’s, women’s and unisex scents from brands like Tom Ford, Jo Malone, Dior and more. You’ll also get free same-day delivery on your order, so you’ll have it just in time before the holidays if you’re looking to cross some people off your gifting list. The offer is only available on a single transaction and will be live for a limited time, so be sure to take advantage ASAP.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Kit ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Here’s a deal that will bring a smile to your face: A 32-count Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Kit is on sale today for $10 off. This kit includes 14 glamorous teeth-whitening treatments, each with an upper and lower strip, along with two one-hour express whitening strips so you can get that gleaming smile faster.

Overstock

The holiday discounts continue at Overstock for any last-minute shoppers. The retailer’s latest blowout sale, featuring discounts on over 1,000 items, starts now, with tons of holiday decor, furniture, rugs, mattresses and more up to 70% off — not to mention everything ships for free.

Homesick Homesick

Whether you’re looking for the perfect stocking stuffer or you just want your entire home to smell festive for the holiday season, look no further than Homesick. The brand is known for its natural soy and wax blended candles that are handcrafted and nontoxic and can burn for up to 80 hours. While a standard candle from Homesick will run you about $34, right now you can save 15% when you buy one item, or 20% off two or more. It’s a great opportunity to snag a scent that evokes a memory of a time, place or feeling for yourself or a special someone.

Under Armour Under Armour

Gear up for cold weather exercise with up to 25% off Under Armour apparel. You’ll find a wide selection of discounted items for men and women like base layers, leggings, sneakers, hats, boots, logo tees and more. There’s no better time to stock up on warm athletic wear — just be sure to grab what you want before it sells out.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.