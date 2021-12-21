(CNN) The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year surpassed 300 on Tuesday as humanitarian agencies warned the true scale of destruction remains unknown, partly because rescue workers are unable to access some disaster-hit areas.

Super Typhoon Rai -- known locally as Odette -- has now claimed at least 375 lives since it ripped through the archipelago late last week, CNN affiliate CNN Philippines reported, citing the Philippine National Police (PNP). At least 515 people are injured and 56 still missing, the PNP said.

More deaths are expected to be confirmed as rescue operations continue . But aid workers face the difficult task of reaching some regions that are cut off due to debris-filled and waterlogged roads, some with telephone and internet connections down.

Items salvaged from a damaged structure due to Typhoon Rai in Cebu province, central Philippines on December 20, 2021.

Philippine Red Cross chairman Sen. Richard Gordon said Tuesday that five bridges in Palawan have been destroyed by the storm. Nearly 1 million people live in the western province, according to 2020 official figures.

"Homes are completely destroyed. We are trying to send urgent supplies including water, food and medicines," Gordon said. "Communities have been completely cut off."

Read More