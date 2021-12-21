Flooding in Malaysia leaves 8 dead and 41,000 displaced

(CNN) At least eight people have died in floods that ravaged Malaysia over the weekend, authorities said on Monday, as the government faced criticism from the public and opposition lawmakers over its rescue efforts.

Floods are common on the eastern coast of Malaysia during the annual monsoon season between October and March, but unusually heavy rainfall that started on Friday has put a strain on emergency services across the country.

Videos on social media showed overflowing rivers, landslides, and cars submerged on abandoned streets.

Cars are submerged by floodwaters in the Taman Sri Muda township of Shah Alam, Selangor, Malaysia, on December 20.

Malaysia has mobilized its army and other security agencies across seven states, with the worst flooding in Selangor, the country's wealthiest and most populous region.

Selangor police reported eight people found dead in the floods on Monday, according to state news agency Bernama.

