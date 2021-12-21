Japan hangs 3 death row inmates in first executions since 2019

Tokyo (CNN) Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and neighbors in 2004, according to Japan's Justice Ministry.

The other two, Tomoaki Takanezawa, 54, and Mitsunori Onogawa, 44, killed two employees in pachinko (game) parlors in 2003, the Justice Ministry confirmed.

"These are extremely brutal cases, taking precious lives for selfish reasons. I think these are terrible incidents not only for victims who lost their lives but also for bereaved families," Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa said at a news conference.

All executions in Japan are carried out by hanging. Prisoners often learn of their execution just hours before it's due to take place. Their families are usually notified about the execution only after it is over, according to rights group Amnesty International.

