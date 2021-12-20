6.2 magnitude quake shakes Northern California

(CNN) A 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California rattled a wide swath of the state shortly after noon local time, according to data from the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred just off Cape Mendocino near Humboldt County and was felt as far away as San Francisco and Chico, California.

"It was slow rolling at first, but then it really got going," Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal tells CNN. "We haven't had a shake like this since 2010."

This is a developing story and will be updated.