Queen Elizabeth II will not travel to Sandringham for Christmas, palace source says

London (CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will not travel to Sandringham for Christmas and will instead celebrate at Windsor Castle, a Buckingham Palace source told CNN on Monday, as the new Omicron coronavirus variant surges in the United Kingdom.

In a typical year, the Queen travels to her country estate of Sandringham, a sprawling 20,000-acre estate around 100 miles north of London, for the family's annual Christmas retreat.

But in recent weeks the palace has been taking added precautions due to coronavirus, including canceling a pre-Christmas lunch the monarch typically hosts for extended family.

The UK is in the grips of a new surge in Covid-19 infections, driven by Omicron.

The country has recorded more than 80,000 new cases every day since Friday. On Monday, 91,743 new Covid-19 cases were reported, the second-highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic, according to government data.

