NBA to allow teams with Covid-19 issues to sign replacement players, memo says

(CNN) The National Basketball Association (NBA) will allow teams dealing with Covid-19 issues to add replacement players due to the rising number of cases, according to a memo dated Sunday and obtained by CNN on Monday.

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have agreed to allow teams to sign a replacement player for each roster player that tests positive for Covid-19, the memo reads.

Teams will be required to sign one replacement player if there are two confirmed positive Covid-19 cases, two players if there are three positive cases, and three players if there are four or more positive cases.

However, teams will not be "required to sign more replacement players than would be necessary for it to have 13 players ... who are healthy and able to play."

Additionally, there will no longer be a cap on the number of games a player, who has signed a two-way contract, can play during the season.

