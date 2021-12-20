Jay Parini, a poet and novelist, teaches at Middlebury College. His most recent book is "Borges and Me," a memoir of his travels in the highlands of Scotland with Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges in 1971. He has also written "The Way of Jesus." The views expressed in this commentary belong to the author. View more opinions at CNN.

(CNN) Christmas is upon us, and nobody can deny its power, even in an America that grows rapidly more secular by the year. For most, even those who practice some form of Christianity, it's primarily a time for family and the exchange of gifts (disrupted though those rituals may be during the Covid-19 pandemic).

Jay Parini

"I'll be home for Christmas," sings Bing Crosby in his sentimental croon, which plays over loudspeakers in malls across the country. Airlines boom as far-flung children make their way to that place called home, with luggage that is often filled with gifts.

It's also that time of year when some decry the commercialization of a religious holiday -- and I'm often one of them. But this has been going on a long time, reaching back especially to F. W. Woolworth in the 19th century . It was his bright idea to import tree ornaments from Europe, and the slow avalanche began. In the early 20th century, the Coca-Cola Company began to run ads of a cheerful burly Santa in the Saturday Evening Post . The first Sears Christmas Wish Book was published in 1933 . By the 1950s, with the postwar economic surge underway, the all-out shopping spree began in earnest.

I remember a particular Christmas Eve in 1957. My father's father -- born and raised in a small and desperately poor village in Italy -- was led into the living room by his son, my dad, who proudly showed off the tree. Brightly wrapped presents heaped around it -- an array of plastic toys for the children. My grandfather scowled. "What a waste of good money!" he said very loudly. "Don't you have to work for your wages?"

My grandfather had a point. The commercial din, sadly, often drowns out the deeper meanings of Christmas. But rejecting the retail mania of the season, one is left to ask: So what does Christmas mean? Yes, it's about baby Jesus in a manger. But it's also more than that -- the Christmas story is a rich and complex symbol, too: one that invites us to consider too-easily held notions, to think again about spirit and matter, about the broader meanings of the word "incarnation." It's also a celebration that comes at a particular point in the year, with ties to many different cultures and religions across millennia.

Read More