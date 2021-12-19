Months after Ida flooded New York City, some residents still have no real homes for the holidays

New York City (CNN) Mario Gamiño was startled awake by the panicked-sounding bark of his pet cockapoo. When he got up, he realized water was rising quickly in his basement apartment in Flushing, Queens, so he immediately shook his wife awake.

Within minutes, Ida's floodwaters took nearly everything away. Their belongings were damaged and the tiny $1,200-a-month apartment they afforded as housekeepers was ruined. Gamiño and Bibiane Chamorro, along with their dog, Lily, barely escaped with their lives as the deadly storm swept through New York on September 1.

"It was terrible for us," Chamorro told CNN. "In the first few days, I cried a lot."

Now, with the holidays approaching, Chamorro, 53, said she and her 61-year-old husband are still suffering. "We are in trauma," she said.

More than three months after the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled New York City with record-breaking rainfall that submerged basements and killed more than a dozen people, displaced residents such as Chamorro and Gamiño are still living in temporary housing and waiting for more federal aid to come.