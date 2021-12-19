Mario Gamino, left, and Bibiane L. Chamorro are among the people displaced by Hurricane Ida who are now staying at the Radisson Hotel by the JFK Airport in Queens.
Months after Ida flooded New York City, some residents still have no real homes for the holidays

By Rachel Ramirez, CNN
Photographs by Bryan Anselm/Redux for CNN

Updated 9:00 AM ET, Sun December 19, 2021

New York City (CNN)Mario Gamiño was startled awake by the panicked-sounding bark of his pet cockapoo. When he got up, he realized water was rising quickly in his basement apartment in Flushing, Queens, so he immediately shook his wife awake.

Within minutes, Ida's floodwaters took nearly everything away. Their belongings were damaged and the tiny $1,200-a-month apartment they afforded as housekeepers was ruined. Gamiño and Bibiane Chamorro, along with their dog, Lily, barely escaped with their lives as the deadly storm swept through New York on September 1.
"It was terrible for us," Chamorro told CNN. "In the first few days, I cried a lot."
Now, with the holidays approaching, Chamorro, 53, said she and her 61-year-old husband are still suffering. "We are in trauma," she said.
More than three months after the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled New York City with record-breaking rainfall that submerged basements and killed more than a dozen people, displaced residents such as Chamorro and Gamiño are still living in temporary housing and waiting for more federal aid to come.
The stadium for the Somerset Patriots, a minor-league baseball team in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, is partially flooded by overflow from the Raritan River on Thursday, September 2.
The stadium for the Somerset Patriots, a minor-league baseball team in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, is partially flooded by overflow from the Raritan River on Thursday, September 2.
A man wades through floodwaters in Manville, New Jersey, on September 2.
A man wades through floodwaters in Manville, New Jersey, on September 2.
Commuters walk into a flooded subway station in New York City on September 2.
Commuters walk into a flooded subway station in New York City on September 2.
First responders rescue people who were trapped by floodwaters in Mamaroneck, New York, on September 2.
First responders rescue people who were trapped by floodwaters in Mamaroneck, New York, on September 2.
A building in Queens, New York, is damaged on September 2.
A building in Queens, New York, is damaged on September 2.
A person walks in floodwaters in Philadelphia on September 2.
A person walks in floodwaters in Philadelphia on September 2.
A United Automatic Fire Sprinkler employee helps clean up on September 2 after the business flooded in Woodland Park, New Jersey.
A United Automatic Fire Sprinkler employee helps clean up on September 2 after the business flooded in Woodland Park, New Jersey.
