A body was found in a QVC facility that was heavily damaged in a fire

(CNN) A body was found Sunday in a North Carolina distribution center for QVC, the shopping television network, one day after a five-alarm fire tore through the facility.

At least 75% of the building was destroyed in the fire, according to Corey Mercer, the fire chief in Rocky Mount, in the northeastern part of the state.

"At approximately 11:30 am, Fire Search and Recover members located a body on the outbound side of the loading dock of QVC ," the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release posted on its Facebook page Sunday. "At 4:00 pm today the body was positively identified as 21-year-old Kevon Ricks,

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Ricks as well as all team members affected by this tragedy," the release states.

Fire officials were called to the QVC center, one of the largest employers in the county, around 2 a.m., when more than 300 employees were working at the facility, said Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans.