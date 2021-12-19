(CNN) Chilean leftist presidential candidate and former student leader Gabriel Boric will be the country's next leader after his far-right opponent Jose Antonio Kast conceded in Sunday's presidential runoff election.

At 35, Boric will be the youngest President of Chile since the country's return to democracy in 1990 and will replace outgoing President Sebastian Pinera.

With 92.12% of ballots counted as of 5:50 p.m. ET, Boric has secured 55.73% of the vote, while Kast trailed behind with 44.27%. The country's electoral body has not yet officially announced a winner.

"I just talked with @gabrielboric and I have congratulated him on his great triumph," Kast tweeted on Sunday evening. "From today he is the elected President of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile is always first."

Speaking to President-elect Boric on national television, Pinera congratulated him on his victory. Boric said he will give his best as the country's future president and thanked Pinera for his call.

