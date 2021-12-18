The Radio City Rockettes' 'Christmas Spectacular' shows are canceled due to Covid-19

(CNN) The Covid-19 surge has prompted yet another cancellation, this time for the Radio City Music Hall's Rockettes, who won't be high-kicking in their holiday show for the rest of year.

"We regret that we are unable to continue the 'Christmas Spectacular' this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic," a statement on the Rockettes' website Friday evening said.

"We had hoped we could make it through the season and are honored to have hosted hundreds of thousands of fans at more than 100 shows over the last seven weeks," it said. "We have loved bringing back this cherished tradition that helps usher in the holiday season in New York City and look forward to welcoming fans back to Radio City Music Hall in 2022."

Those who purchased tickets can receive full refunds at the point of purchase.

The statement came hours after Madison Square Garden Entertainment, which operates Radio City, announced four "Christmas Spectacular" shows were being canceled on Friday. That announcement, which cited breakthrough Covid-19 cases in the production, said plans for future shows were being assessed.

