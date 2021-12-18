Henry Orenstein, the Holocaust survivor who created 'Transformers' and a TV poker innovation, has died

(CNN) The creator of the human-like robot toys Transformers, Henry Orenstein, died Tuesday at the age of 98 due to complications from Covid-19, his wife Susie Orenstein told CNN Saturday.

Orenstein died at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, his wife confirmed.

A Holocaust survivor who lived through five concentration camps in Poland during World War II, Orenstein came to America in 1947 where he later began his journey in creating toys, his wife said.

Orenstein patented multiple toys in the 1960s, including the Suzy Cute Doll and Johnny Lightning toy cars, his wife explained.

"He had a great eye for things that could be different," Susie Orenstein noted. "Everything he looked at, if he could make it better, he would. From light bulbs to toys to poker, he was always coming up with ideas."

