Some call this Kentucky town the 'Heart of America.' Now its international community is picking up the pieces after a deadly tornado

(CNN) When Leyda Becker heard a weather alert on her phone in the early morning hours of December 11, she wasn't surprised. Tornado alerts in Bowling Green are not uncommon and often don't amount to much.

But along with her husband and two children, she took shelter in the closet. Shortly after 2 a.m, the fierce winds quieted down. Becker took a peek outside, but in the pitch dark she couldn't see anything and went back to sleep.

"One street behind us, the top of almost every home was taken off. We were very close," she said. But Becker considers herself one of the lucky ones.

Most recently, Bowling Green welcomed more than 190 Afghans, according to Becker, who serves as the city's international communities liaison and is herself an immigrant from Venezuela.

"We have just from about every continent except Antarctica," Becker told CNN. "I've met somebody from everywhere here, in a small town in south-central Kentucky."

As the community now rallies around those who lost family members and loved ones, and whose homes were leveled by the brutal winds, those who survived are still in shock but consider themselves lucky. And they say they're eager to help rebuild the city and its spirit.

Two families killed in one neighborhood

Most of the tornado's victims in Bowling Green lived in the Moss Meadows neighborhood. It's home to families from Bosnia, Albania, Turkey, China, Japan and others born and raised in Kentucky. About 20 houses were destroyed, homeowners association president Jason Nichols told CNN.

Two families in the neighborhood, who lived just a few doors apart on Moss Creek Avenue, were killed. Rachael and Steven Brown were with their four children -- Nariah Cayshelle, 16, Nolynn, 8, Nyles, 4, and Nyssa, 13 -- and Rachael's mother, Victoria Smith, when the tornado ripped through their home. All seven were killed.

From left, Nyssa Brown, 13, Nariah Brown, 16, Nolynn Brown, 8, and Nyles Brown, 4.

"They were very family-oriented," Rachael Brown's aunt, Dornicho Jackson McGee, told CNN. The family had moved from Madisonville, Kentucky, two years ago for a job opportunity, McGee said. "They loved their family. They loved their kids."

Down the street, five people of the Besic family, who had emigrated from Bosnia, were found near their home in the aftermath of the tornado. Among those killed in the family were two infant girls, police said. Police identified the victims as Alisa Besic, an adult female, Selmir, a juvenile male, Elma, a juvenile female, and Samantha and Alma, the two infants.

"It's devastating," Bowling Green police spokesperson Ronnie Ward told CNN. "It's hard to understand and comprehend how that happened."

Erdin Zukic, whose parents left Bosnia and now run a trucking business in Bowling Green, said thousands of people from Bosnia call the city home. Between 2011 and 2016, the county's immigrant population grew by more than 85%, according to a study . Nearly 15% of the county's immigrant population then was from Bosnia.

"It's kind of like the heart of America," Zukic said of Bowling Green. "America was founded on the ideals that everybody is born equal and everybody deserves the opportunity to the pursuit of happiness, and Bowling Green really embodies that."

Down the street from the Brown and the Besic families, Concepción Serrano's home was wiped away. He thanked God he was alive.

Concepción Serrano.

The 51-year-old from El Salvador hid in a closet and got out with only a few scratches on his legs -- after debris fell on top of him. All night after the storm, he could hear people screaming and yelling, he told CNN. He got out and began to help, pulling a young child who was trapped under rubble to safety.

As he talked to CNN, Serrano pointed to people's homes that were leveled, and to neighbors who were killed.

A day after the storm, Becker called friends and community members to check on them. A local leader of the Quranic community, an ethnic group from Myanmar, was at a local hospital interpreting for a family who had suffered a casualty. A local Congolese leader, the father of six children, told her his home had been reduced to wood scraps.

"Their lives were spared, but they don't have a home anymore," Becker said.

Moss Meadows neighborhood in Bowling Green, Kentucky, following the tornado

'Mom, I'm about to die'

In another part of Bowling Green, Zukic found out that a high school friend lost his 27-year-old brother, Cory Scott, in the storm.

Cole Scott told CNN his brother was killed while he was sleeping in his home.