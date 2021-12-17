People in Bentiu, South Sudan, have had to learn new skills -- such as building canoes and rafts -- to navigate through sometimes treacherous waterways. Some canoes are built out of plastic oil drums cut in half and stuck together with whatever people can find.
Sebastian Rich/UNICEF

In pictures: South Sudan's worst flooding in decades

Photographs by Sebastian Rich

Updated 12:27 PM ET, Fri December 17, 2021

Sebastian Rich/UNICEF

South Sudan is experiencing its worst floods in 60 years.

The deluge began as early as June, swallowing up homes, farms and markets across swaths of the African nation.

For years, South Sudan has seen wetter-than-usual wet seasons, and its dry seasons have become even drier. This twin problem of drought and extreme rainfall, a consequence of climate change, has created prime conditions for devastating floods.

More than 850,000 people have been impacted by the floods, the UN agency coordinating the relief effort there told CNN, and some 35,000 people have been displaced.

Sebastian Rich photographed the situation for UNICEF last month. He witnessed how people in the city of Bentiu are desperately trying to move to higher ground, wading through floodwaters with what's left of their homes and belongings and livestock.

He said residents have been helping one another, whether it's to move or build mud dikes for protection from the floods. "It wasn't a 'me, me, me' society," the photographer said. "It was a 'we, we, we,' society. 'We're going to help each other get through this.'"

There are other challenges in South Sudan, many of which have worsened because of the floods. The world's newest nation, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, faces political instability, conflict, underdevelopment and outbreaks of disease.

A girl pulls what remains of her family's house through polluted floodwaters.
Sebastian Rich/UNICEF
A woman collects driftwood to try to build a shelter for her family.
Sebastian Rich/UNICEF
A woman and girl move what's left of their home through what used to be a road in Bentiu.
Sebastian Rich/UNICEF
A family moves through floodwaters to buy goods in a part of Bentiu that is on higher ground. Their return journey is some 24 kilometers (about 14.9 miles).
Sebastian Rich/UNICEF
"This is a land-based community who have had nothing to do with water, river or sea before in their lives," photographer Sebastian Rich said.
Sebastian Rich/UNICEF
People work to get their possessions and livestock to higher ground before nightfall.
Sebastian Rich/UNICEF
Buildings in Bentiu are submerged in water. Many people are displaced and living in shelters made from sticks and trash.
Sebastian Rich/UNICEF
A man carries a sack of grain to his family on higher ground, wading some 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) through floodwaters.
Sebastian Rich/UNICEF
A family pulls their possessions and livestock on a homemade raft. Rich met this family after they had traveled 20 kilometers (about 12.4 miles). They were tired and hungry, Rich said, and the father in the family told him: "Only 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) to go."
Sebastian Rich/UNICEF