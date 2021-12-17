DC area police investigate 'shopping cart killer,' charged in two deaths and suspected in two more

(CNN) Authorities in the DC metro area said Friday a 35-year-old man who was charged last month in the killing of two women may be a serial killer and the prime suspect in the deaths of two more women, as a wide-ranging investigation is underway to determine if there are more victims.

Anthony Robinson, shopping cart killer suspect

Investigators believe Anthony Robinson, who they have dubbed the "shopping cart killer," meets his victims on dating websites and allegedly lures them into motels where he then kills them and transports their bodies in shopping carts, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said during a press conference Friday.

"We're in the process of conducting, along with many other partners, a retrospective investigation to figure out where he's been," Davis said. "And we're going to work with our law enforcement partners, homicide detectives, missing person detectives, to see if we can identify any other victims and families and communities that he has brought harm to."

Beth Redmon, victim from Harrisonburg found dead in Harrisonburg vacant lot

Robinson, 35, was charged with the deaths of two women found a short distance from each other on November 23 in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Virginia, according to Harrisonburg police.

Police identified the victims as Elizabeth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville. Police said Robinson was arrested as a result of video surveillance and cell phone records connecting him to Redmon and Smith.

Read More