(CNN) A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remains in police custody after four young boys died in a house fire in Sutton, south London, the city's Metropolitan Police said Friday.

The boys, two sets of twins, aged 3 and 4 years old, were brought out of the house on Thursday evening and "given immediate CPR by firefighters at the scene," according to a statement from London Fire Brigade (LFB).

Firefighters found no one in the mid-terrace house besides the children, LFB told CNN.

The boys were then taken to two hospitals, where they were pronounced dead, a statement from the Metropolitan Police said.

Eight fire trucks and around 60 firefighters were called to the fire and faced with "an intense blaze throughout the whole of the ground floor," LFB said.

