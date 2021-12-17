(CNN) Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. is in a "stable condition" after he suffered a head injury during his team's overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

Parham Jr.'s arms appeared to be shaking as he was carted off as players watched on.

"Injury Update: Tight End Donald Parham Jr. is currently undergoing tests, imaging and evaluation for a head injury at UCLA Harbor Medical Center and is in stable condition."

Parham Jr. is in his second season with the Chargers. Through 14 games this season, he had 20 catches, 190 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

"We're trying to play for him the rest of the way. That's what our guys did tonight," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said on Parham Jr. after the game.

"They laid it on the line and played a whale of a game for him. I hope he's proud of that, and we're just praying for him right now. That's where our thoughts are right now, they're with him. That's one of those things that's the tough side of the game.

"He means so much to us and he's having such an incredible season ... We love him, we're thinking about him, and we can't wait to see him soon."