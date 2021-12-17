Israeli man killed in West Bank after shooting attack on car

(CNN) An Israeli man has died in a shooting in the West Bank, according to the Israeli army and emergency responders.

An unknown assailant, or assailants, opened fire on a car near the settler outpost of Homesh, about 20 kilometers (approximately 12 miles) to the northwest of Nablus, an army spokesman said. Two others were wounded in the attack.

Two emergency responders from the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service, who were among the first on the scene, said they found a man in the back seat of the car, "unconscious with gunshot wounds to his body."

He has been named by the Yesha Council settler organization as 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman, who lived in the Shavei Shomron settlement, near Homesh, with his family.

"Together with an IDF medical team we gave him advanced and prolonged resuscitation treatment at the end of which we were forced to determine his death. The driver of the vehicle and another passenger were fully conscious and ... suffering from minor injuries from the broken glass," they said.

