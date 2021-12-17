February 23: Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in a car crash in California. The 15-time major winner suffered comminuted open fractures that affected his right tibia and fibula.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
The moments that defined golf in 2021
Updated 5:40 AM ET, Fri December 17, 2021
February 23: Tiger Woods suffers serious leg injuries in a car crash in California. The 15-time major winner suffered comminuted open fractures that affected his right tibia and fibula.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock
April 4: Thai golfer Patty Tavatanakit celebrates winning the ANA Inspiration, her first major.
Kyodo News/Getty Images
April 11: Hideki Matsuyama lifts his arms aloft in celebration after romping to victory at the Masters. He became the first Japanese man to win a major.
Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
May 22: Phil Mickelson stands over his ball on the 16th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort. He would go onto become the oldest major winner in golf history.
Darren Carroll/PGA of America/Getty Images
May 23: Crowds swarm the 18th green at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort as Mickelson makes his final putt to win the PGA Championship. In doing so the 50-year-old created golf history.
Darren Carroll/PGA of America/Getty Images
May 25: A rivalry between US golfers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau became the hottest topic of conversation in golf after a video clip of the former losing his train of thought "hearing that bulls**t" as the latter walked behind him in the middle of an interview at May's PGA Championship went viral. The golfers rivalry would only intensify during the rest of the year.
The Golf Channel
June 6: Yuka Saso celebrates with her teammates after winning the US Women's Open Championship at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. In doing so, she became the first Filipino player to win a golf major.
Santiago Mejia/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images
June 20: Jon Rahm celebrates after making a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the 121st US Open at Torrey Pines. With the putt, he won the major, the first of his career, a victory fa