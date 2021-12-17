This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Yankee Candles, discounted apparel at Spanx and savings at Madewell. All that and more below.

Best Buy

​​Best Buy is currently having a massive, 72 hour flash sale, with major savings across tech, home and more. You’ll find discounts on TVs, laptops, Apple products, Cricut products and headphones, just to name a few, plus deals on games and toys for last minute holiday shopping. The sale will be over before you know it, so head on over to Best Buy before it ends.

Spanx

Fans of Spanx apparel, intimates and more are in luck, since hundreds of new styles are on sale for a limited time. Get 30% off bestselling bras, leggings, bodysuits and more, but be sure to add your preferred items and sizes to your cart ASAP since popular styles tend to sell out fast.

Brooklinen

​​Drift off to sleep engulfed in softness with this exclusive deal from Brooklinen. The brand is currently holding its Black Friday Sale Round 2 promotion and offering 20% off sitewide. You’ll find the buttery, silky-smooth sheets Brooklinen is so well known for in the sale, as well as bath accessories, loungewear and more.

Madewell

Last minute additions to your winter wardrobe, holiday collection and beyond are now in reach, courtesy of Madwell’s latest sale. Right now, snag 40% off holiday favorites and 25% off almost everything else. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to leather goods and cozy tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon.

Yankee Candle

It’s never too late to fill your home with holiday aromas — or get a head start on your spring and summer candle collection — now that Kohl’s is offering a BOGO deal on Yankee Candle. Scents from all seasons including holiday classics, clean spring scents and vibrant summery scents are available in a variety of sizes, with some already on sale. When you opt for a full-priced candle, however, you’ll get another for free.

More deals to shop

• Spend $50 at Merrell and get a $50 gift card — and no, this deal isn’t too good to be true.

• Grab a GoPro Hero10 now at 20% off from Amazon to film all your family’s holiday hijinks.

• Take up to 70% off your Lands End order of sweaters, coats or anything else on the site with the code TRINKET at checkout.

• Customize the ambiance for holiday parties or just everyday with Philips Hue bulbs — and right now at Amazon, you can save 33% off a set plus another 15% off when you click the coupon.

• Pick three styles out at Jachs NY and pay just $75 with their excellent sale on aptly named “Holiday Starter Packs.”

• Save $100 on an aubergine iPhone leather folio to keep your phone protected and looking great at the same time.

• Head over to Woot! to find great bargains on last-minute gifts, all sorted by price and starting under $10.

• If you’re decorating last-minute, you can save up to 70% on Christmas trees and decor at Amazon (but don’t wait any longer!).

• No one’s too old for Play Doh, especially when it’s 25% off and comes in bundles of pretty colors at Amazon.

• If the auto-lover in the family is the kind to keep a paintbrush in their glove box for detailing on the go, they will likely also love these sets of Armor All car detailing goodies at Amazon (even if you’re not quite sure what they’re all for).

Deals you may have missed

Target

Whether you missed your usual massage appointment, you’re in need of recovery after a particularly tough workout or you’re just feeling tense, Theragun is here to help. Target is offering a $50 discount on the Theragun Prime percussive and a $100 discount on the Theragun Elite percussive massage devices. The Elite comes with five attachments — a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge — and features Bluetooth connectivity, 120 minutes of battery life and a powerful 16-millimeter amplitude and 40 pounds of no-stall force to knead out your most stubborn knots. The Theragun Prime features 30 pounds of no-stall force, and also comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

Apple BTO Mac Mini Desktop Computer ($799, originally $899; adorama.com)

Apple

The brand-new Mac Mini, powered by Apple’s M1 chip, features a 3x performance boost, a 6x graphical jump and a 15x machine learning improvement when compared to the previous model. And right now the 256GB model is down to $799 at Adorama from its regular price of $899.

Cricut Explore Air 2 ($149, originally $227.99; target.com)

Target

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $149 when you get the blue or mint colorway. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. Plus, it comes with a Cricut Premium Fine Point Blade and Housing, a Cricut 12-inch-by-12-inch Light Grip Adhesive Cutting Mat, a Cricut Black Fine Point Pen, access to Cricut’s design software Design Space and a two-week free trial of Cricut Access

Apple AirPods 3 ($139.99, originally $179; amazon.com)

Apple

Some of our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are at an all-time low price at Amazon. Right now you can score the brand-new third-generation AirPods for $139.99, nearly $40 off. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

Amazon

Stop spending your money on endless packs of baggies and opt to make the switch to Stasher. They’re made from 100% pure nontoxic platinum silicone and contain no BPA, no PVC and no latex. To clean, simply wash by hand or toss in the dishwasher. Right now you can get a variety of sizes and colors for up to 30% off at Amazon.

Zappos

Zappos sells so much more than stylish, affordable shoes, and today the retailer is offering up rare discounts on footwear and clothing. You’ll find an additional 10% off sale styles during the retailer’s Treat Yourself promotion, with brands like Adidas, Sorel, Crocs, Under Armour and more included in the promotion. You’ll also get free delivery in time for Christmas.

Adidas

Save on sneakers, apparel and more during Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering up to 40% off sales items during its End of Year Sale. Sneakers, activewear, loungewear, masks and more are all on offer as part of the sale. Just be sure to stock up now before your faves sell out — and before this deal is over.

Sephora

Sephora has officially launched a sale on fragrances, offering 20% off full-size men’s, women’s and unisex scents from brands like Tom Ford, Jo Malone, Dior and more. You’ll also get free same-day delivery on your order, so you’ll have it just in time before the holidays if you’re looking to cross some people off your gifting list. The offer is only available on a single transaction and will be live for a limited time, so be sure to take advantage ASAP.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Kit ($29.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Here’s a deal that will bring a smile to your face: A 32-count Crest 3D Whitestrips Glamorous White Kit is on sale today for $10 off. This kit includes 14 glamorous teeth whitening treatments, each with an upper and lower strip, along with two one-hour express whitening strips so you can get that gleaming smile faster.

iRobot Roomba 692 Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum ($177.00, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on a Roomba 692 robotic vacuum at Amazon. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multi-surface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts powerful suction with the ability to rid your home of 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles.

This Roomba can be scheduled to clean your home via your smartphone and will learn your cleaning habits so it can offer you personalized schedules to match. This little guy can even sense when pollen count is high and will suggest an additional clean to compensate. And now you can get it for $125 off, no code needed.

Overstock

The holiday discounts continue at Overstock for any last-minute shoppers. The retailer’s latest blowout sale, featuring discounts on over 1,000 items, starts now, with tons of holiday decor, furniture, rugs, mattresses and more up to 70% off — not to mention everything ships for free.

REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this season, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer’s Holiday Warm Up Sale is offering up to 30% off all sorts of outdoor apparel, equipment and more, so you can save on all the gear you need for your next adventure. A few highlights: savings on Co-op brand beanies, Lucky Bums sleds and Mountain Hardwear hoodies and vests — to name just a few of the stellar deals happening now.

Homesick Homesick

Whether you’re looking for the perfect stocking stuffer or you just want your entire home to smell festive for the holiday season, look no further than Homesick. The brand is known for its natural soy and wax blended candles that are handcrafted and nontoxic and can burn for up to 80 hours. While a standard candle from Homesick will run you about $34, right now you can save 15% when you buy one item, or 20% off two or more. It’s a great opportunity to snag a scent that evokes a memory of a time, place or feeling for yourself or a special someone.

Life is Good Life is Good

Life is good, but this sale on Life Is Good apparel and accessories makes life even better. Take 25% off sitewide, plus free shipping and guaranteed delivery by Christmas. This deal lasts through Dec. 19, but that doesn’t mean you should waste any time adding some optimistic tees, caps and more to your cart.

Under Armour Under Armour

Gear up for cold weather exercise with up to 25% off Under Armour apparel. You’ll find a wide selection of discounted items for men and women like base layers, leggings, sneakers, hats, boots, logo tees and more. There’s no better time to stock up on warm athletic wear — just be sure to grab what you want before it sells out.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.