Shawn Triplett Tornado damage can be seen from the theater of an American Legion building in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday, December 11.

Dozens of people were killed last weekend after a tornado outbreak flattened homes and businesses across eight states in the Midwest and South.

Many of the victims were in western Kentucky, and US President Joe Biden traveled to the state on Wednesday to survey the damage.

"The scope and scale of this destruction is almost beyond belief. ... These tornadoes devoured everything in their path," Biden said while visiting Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

He announced that the federal government would cover 100% of the costs of emergency work for the first 30 days. That coverage includes shelter, debris removal and the cost of overtime for law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Here are some of the other stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.