Tornado damage can be seen from the theater of an American Legion building in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday, December 11.
Shawn Triplett

The week in 37 photos

Updated 9:37 PM ET, Thu December 16, 2021

Dozens of people were killed last weekend after a tornado outbreak flattened homes and businesses across eight states in the Midwest and South.

Many of the victims were in western Kentucky, and US President Joe Biden traveled to the state on Wednesday to survey the damage.

"The scope and scale of this destruction is almost beyond belief. ... These tornadoes devoured everything in their path," Biden said while visiting Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

He announced that the federal government would cover 100% of the costs of emergency work for the first 30 days. That coverage includes shelter, debris removal and the cost of overtime for law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Here are some of the other stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

NBA star Stephen Curry hugs Hall of Famer Ray Allen on Tuesday, December 14, after he broke Allen's record for most 3-pointers in league history. Curry's Golden State Warriors were playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and the game was temporarily stopped to acknowledge the historic moment.
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE/Getty Images
Hundreds of people line up at a vaccination center in Bristol, England, on Tuesday, December 14. Long lines formed across England as the government urged people to protect themselves against the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Ben Birchall/PA/AP
People in New York City attend SantaCon, a Christmas-themed pub crawl that raises money for charity, on Saturday, December 11. SantaCon was canceled last year because of Covid-19.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
The setting moon is framed by Christmas lights in Lenexa, Kansas, on Thursday, December 9.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Smoke comes out of a house in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, after a tanker carrying gasoline exploded on Tuesday, December 14. At least 71 people were killed and dozens were injured. Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said the fuel tanker exploded after it had stopped due to mechanical issues and began leaking gas.
Richard Pierrin/AFP/Getty Images
Michael Strahan, the former football star who co-anchors "Good Morning America," laughs with Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of famous astronaut Alan Shepard, after they flew to the edge of space aboard a Blue Origin rocket on Saturday, December 11. Four paying customers joined them on the flight.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Bob Dole's casket is carried out of the Washington National Cathedral at the end of his funeral service on Friday, December 10. Dole, a former US senator and presidential candidate, was a Republican Party stalwart who espoused a brand of plain-spoken conservatism. He was one of Washington's most recognizable political figures throughout the latter half of the 20th century.
Stephen Voss for CNN