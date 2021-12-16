Gun industry stakeholders sue NY attorney general over state public nuisance gun law

(CNN) More than a dozen gun industry stakeholders sued the New York State Attorney General, challenging the constitutionality of a state public nuisance law that allows gun manufacturers and distributors to be sued if their products are used in crimes by third parties.

The legislation, which was signed into law in July, made New York the first state to clear the way for gun manufacturers, distributors and dealers to face civil lawsuits for how they market and sell firearms.

The law was a work-around for the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, a federal law that granted immunity to firearms manufacturers and dealers when crimes were committed with their products.

The lawsuit names New York Attorney General Letitia James as a defendant. And several gun manufacturers -- Beretta, Glock, SIG Sauer, Smith & Wesson, Sturm, Ruger & Company -- are part of the group that filed the lawsuit on Thursday.

The suit claims that James "expressly acknowledged that the law was enacted as the New York legislature's attempt to override the federal statutory scheme." And that the state law violates the Constitution and seeks to "replace the will of Congress and impede lawful commerce outside of New York's borders."

Read More