3 companies charged with negligence in Southern California oil spill

(CNN) Three companies have been accused of illegally discharging about 25,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean off the Southern California coast in October, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Oil company Amplify Energy and its subsidiaries Beta Operating Company and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Company " acted negligently in at least six ways , including failing to properly respond to eight separate leak alarms over the span of more than 13 hours," according to the indictment filed in Los Angeles federal court.

The indictment said the companies also failed to properly restart the pipeline after it had been shut down following the leak alarms.

The companies face one misdemeanor count of negligent discharge of oil for allegedly continuing to operate the damaged 16-inch pipeline, on and off, until the morning after the leak began on October 1. The oil spread several miles off the coast of Huntington Beach , shut down businesses and beaches, and presented health hazards to residents and the environment.

After the charges were announced, Amplify Energy issued a statement calling their response to the leak "reasonable" and "prompt."

