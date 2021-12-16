Astroworld Festival victims died from 'compression asphyxia,' medical examiner says

(CNN) The 10 Astroworld Festival victims died from "compression asphyxia" in what was determined to be an accident, the medical examiner said Thursday.

The music event on November 5 in Houston turned deadly after the packed crowd surged toward an outdoor stage where headliner Travis Scott was performing.

Those killed were identified as Danish Baig, Rodolfo Peña, Madison Dubiski, Franco Patino, Jacob Jurinek, John Hilgert, Axel Acosta Avila, Brianna Rodriguez, Bharti Shahani, and Ezra Blount.

"Combined toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol," was deemed a contributing cause in Baig's death, according to the the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences , which said it would not be releasing any more information at this time.

(Row 1 From Left to Right): Franco Patino, Brianna Rodriguez and Axel Acosta Avila (Row 2 From Left to Right): Jacob Jurinek, Danish Baig and Rodolfo Peña

They were 'crushed and killed'

