(CNN) Many of us welcomed this year from inside Covid bubbles, socially distanced and masked and clinging to hope that after the trash pile of 2020 a new year would dawn better, brighter and -- eventually -- more "normal." But soon enough, it turned out that getting to normal wouldn't be a quick trip.

In a tumultuous year, writers at CNN Opinion made sense of seismic political and social events and pointed the way toward a better future. Here are 40 of the most popular, intriguing and insightful pieces of 2021.

Pause with us to rest and reflect on the moments that shaped our year, and then take a deep breath as we look ahead to what's next.

Frida Ghitis: Vice President Pence, remove Trump now

Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

January 6

President Donald Trump has brought the country to depths of division, unrest and instability that once would have been unthinkable -- even if they were completely predictable. The entire world watched aghast as a mob of Trump supporters, whipped into a frenzy by the President's incitement, stormed the US Capitol, smashing windows, forcing a lockdown and bringing a temporary end to a constitutionally mandated affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election. What more does it take? It's time for Vice President Mike Pence and the members of the Cabinet to pull the country back from the edge of abyss and remove Trump from office.

Issac Bailey: The jarring, revealing video of Black men cleaning up the Capitol

January 8

The image is jarring because it's a scene so commonplace, so normal. A few Black men are seen in a video sweeping and vacuuming in the Capitol building to undo some of the damage caused by a mostly White mob trying to overturn an election because their preferred candidate lost....With each stroke of the broom, they were slowly helping to piece this democracy back together.

CNN contributors: We just hit the biggest reset button in history

Joe Biden, flanked by incoming First Lady Jill Biden, is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb via Getty Images)

January 20

This month we've seen two very different symbols in the Capitol. On January 6, we watched insurrectionists strut through that building with the Confederate flag. ... Just two weeks later, Kamala Harris got sworn in as vice president -- the first woman and third person of color to do so. So, whose century is it? Does it belong to the people who are trying to recapture something they've lost? Or is there something new happening? I believe it's the latter.

Thomas Lake: Are you OK? I'm not

January 22

Maybe you're like me: afraid, anxious, nervous, or feeling whatever else you call that paralyzing sensation that radiates from below the ribcage up into your chest. You can't stop worrying about all you have left to lose. You think you might be losing your mind. I find myself experiencing this mental-health decline even though I have not fallen gravely ill, or lost my job, or lost my home, or been trapped in a long-term care facility, or endured any of the other major tribulations that currently afflict tens of millions of my fellow Americans. And so I wonder: If the pandemic is this bad for me, how much worse is it for you?

John Sutter: This town powered America for decades. What do we owe them?

January 23

Gillette is the hub of a region called the Powder River Basin, which produces roughly 40% of US coal. West Virginia's coal country gets more attention, but Wyoming produces more coal at this point. Gillette is the town that powers America -- at least it did for decades.

But as the urgency of the climate crisis has become more apparent, markets have shifted toward cheaper and cleaner electricity sources -- wind, solar and natural gas. Residents here know that the Biden administration, which rejoined the Paris Agreement on climate change and promises a 100% clean electric grid by 2035, could help push Gillette out of existence.

Jhodie-Ann Williams and Jane Greenway Carr: Americans are wondering: Will I get the vaccine or the virus first?

February 6

When trials began to show high efficacy and effectiveness for vaccines, it offered a glimmer of hope for millions of people. In the United States, that glimmer turned into a bright promise of returning to some semblance of our full lives after the FDA approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. But the rollout has proven to be less than perfect. As Brenda Kotewa of Bellingham, Washington, put it, so many Americans are left "wondering if we'll get the vaccine or the virus first." May (this) selection of stories serve as a reminder that you are not alone.

SE Cupp: How we can decrease gun violence

March 25

In an episode of "Unfiltered" following two mass shootings -- one in Atlanta, Georgia, and another in Boulder, Colorado -- political commentator SE Cupp urges Americans to stop standing in the way of solutions to solve the nation's gun violence problem.

Yumi Hogan: We will not stand silent anymore

Demonstrators gather in the Chinatown-International District for a "We Are Not Silent" rally and march against anti-Asian hate and bias on March 13, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

March 31

As the first Korean American first lady in the history of the United States, Maryland's first Asian American first lady, and a first-generation immigrant, my heart breaks for all victims of hate and racism. Today, our grandparents, parents, daughters, sons, sisters, brothers, and friends are forced to live in fear. But as proud citizens of this country, we should not have to be afraid of anything. The time has come for us to speak out, and demand action.

Charlie Dent: John Boehner is right about the GOP before Trump

April 2

Former House Speaker John Boehner, in excerpts from "On the House: A Washington Memoir," provides clear evidence that the Republican Party was already struggling with its identity and ideology long before Trump was a serious candidate for political office.

Peter Bergen: Biden's magical thinking on Afghanistan

April 14

President Biden's decision to announce a date for pulling all US troops out of Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of 9/11 sets the stage for a predictable disaster.

CNN contributors: Why I'm not celebrating after the Chauvin verdict

People raise their fists and hold a portrait of George Floyd during a rally following the guilty verdict the trial of Derek Chauvin on April 20, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

April 20

I don't begrudge others who burst into celebration at the sound of "guilty" guilty" "guilty" in the case of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who slowly murdered George Floyd in broad daylight. I feel more relieved than anything else. But I'm not in a celebratory mood -- because it took overwhelming evidence to convict a police officer, evidence so clear even his former boss and colleagues testified against him. There won't always be that much evidence.

Amy Gravino: I now know what caused my autism, which changes everything -- and nothing

April 22

I'm hopeful that the picture these results paint will show that autism is less of a puzzle to be solved and more of a story to be told. I want the answers and knowledge that we glean to open a discussion on how we can improve the quality of life not just for future generations, but for individuals on the spectrum living in the world right now.

Nicole Hemmer: Living in the world of pants-on-fire lies

Donald Trump speaks as he is joined by House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy on January 4, 2019 in Washington, DC.

April 29

When President Donald Trump's social media feeds went dark after the insurrection at the Capitol, it felt like a fog beginning to lift. ... From exhaustive fact checks to contentious briefing-room clashes over the administration's "alternative facts," debunking the whirl of lies became a full-time process and started derailing pressing long-term conversations. But as the past few weeks have shown, the mendacity that once seemed like a feature of politics in the age of Trump has outlived the former president's Twitter feed.

Karl Kusserow: The case for reparations, in pictures

May 3

The legacy of slavery goes deep in this country. Looking closely at an iconic history painting and a contemporary reinterpretation of it helps us recognize racism's abiding shadow and envision a more just future.

Tiffany Crutcher: My great-grandmother survived the 1921 Tulsa massacre. We're not heeding her history

Dr. Tiffany Crutcher speaks during the Juneteenth celebration in the Greenwood District on June 19, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

May 14

What was once the wealthiest Black neighborhood in America became charred ash in a matter of hours. 10,000 Black residents were left homeless -- and an entire generation of Black Tulsans were robbed of their wealth and prosperity they had built. To this day, not one person has ever been held accountable and not a single cent of reparations has been paid to the survivors or the victims' descendants. Without this necessary reckoning with the past, we're already repeating it.

Jill Filipovic: The real reason employers can't hire enough workers

June 2

A pandemic that upended so many of our lives and killed more than half a million Americans was bound to make a lot of us reconsider how we were living before. Our country may treat wage workers as disposable automatons, but if the past year has taught us anything, it should be how much we need the folks who deliver our food, stock our grocery store shelves, care for our children and tend to our ill and aging.

Tess Taylor: Stop trying to return to life as you know it

June 3

Here we are, six months into the year 2021, attempting to return to a world that abruptly shut down 16 months ago. The on-ramps are scrambled. Some of them are gone. It's a bit like waking up from a dream, except we are different, and the world is different, and will not, despite all the talk of getting "back to normal," be the same again.

