(CNN) Max Verstappen's first Formula One world title panned out "way more intense" than he could have imagined but the Red Bull driver can finally enjoy his victory after after Mercedes officially withdrew its appeal into how the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finished.

Speaking to CNN Sport's Amanda Davies on Wednesday, Verstappen said he was looking forward to the moment his title victory begins to sink in.

"I think especially once you sign off a bit from the season you have a little time to relax so it will be even better," he said.

"It's been way more intense than I could ever imagined, with the pressure on the whole year but also the way the last race panned out.

"I think if you would have told me the night before, I probably wouldn't have slept so yeah, really really crazy."

