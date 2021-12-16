As travel looks to make its return following the shutdowns at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s one topic that’s top of mind for both the industry and consumers: sustainability. As travelers look to return to the skies or hit the roads and airlines and other operators look to transport or host them, many are looking for ways to ensure their journeys are responsible.
Actor, producer and director Adrian Grenier is no different. As a self-proclaimed professional traveler and activist for environmental causes, “Entourage,” “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Clickbait” star Grenier looks to make sustainable decisions when it comes to going on vacation or traveling for work.
In a new partnership with Booking.com, Grenier is helping to highlight sustainable travel options for everyone. According to Booking.com, 66% of Americans want to stay in sustainable accommodation in the upcoming year. With the introduction of Booking.com’s Travel Sustainability badge, travelers can easily find out what properties in a given destination are committed to offering sustainable practices.
“It’s like a gluten-free label,” Grenier told CNN Underscored. “When you’re buying stuff, you want to know it has certain characteristics that are not harmful to you or to the planet. And to have a badge that’s easy to see and know that when you click on the purchase, they’ve gone through the trouble of making sure that destination is doing what they can to be more environmentally responsible.”
Each of the properties that’s available for booking — whether it’s a hotel, B&B, holiday home or anything else — and has earned the Travel Sustainability badge will display that acknowledgment when booking. The requirements for obtaining the badge vary by property but will be awarded to any property that “has implemented a combination of sustainable practices that meet the requisite impact threshold for their destination,” according to Booking.com. The site has collaborated with industry experts to identify the most impactful practices in five key areas: waste, energy and greenhouse gases, water, supporting local communities and protecting nature. The practices will then be assessed in a calculation to determine if a property is eligible for the badge.
For example, Mr. C Miami — Coconut Grove has the badge as it offers energy-efficient lighting, limits single-use plastics, takes steps to reduce food waste and more.
“During our repose, we’ve all had a chance to reconsider our place in the world and how we want to do things differently going forward,” Grenier said. “I’ve been encouraging more sustainable mindfulness.”
When it comes to his travels, Grenier tries also to do his part by taking as little with him as possible. By getting everything into a carry-on bag, he tries to travel light — but never without five products that make every trip with him.
Whether Grenier is visiting his favorite European city Copenhagen or his favorite vacation destination Ibiza, here are the five travel products he doesn’t leave home without.
A good toiletry bag
A quality toiletry bag is essential for keeping your belongings organized. If you’re planning to take just a carry-on bag during your travels, finding a toiletry bag with plenty of compartments but that’s also compact enough to fit in that bag is key.
But it’s not only the bag itself but what’s in it as well. “I’ve made a lot of effort to reduce the plastics from my toiletry bag,” Grenier said.
A fanny pack
If you’ve never traveled with a fanny pack before, it could be the perfect addition to your outfit. For Grenier, it’s all about the storage.
“You’ve got to have access to all your stuff when you’re walking through the airport or sitting on the plane,” he said.
So, whether you’re looking to take a fanny pack with you on a plane in order to have your passport and cellphone close to you at all times or if you’re looking to take it with you when you get to your destination, a fanny pack is a solid travel investment.
A comb or brush
Let’s face it: Travel isn’t always glamorous, especially for our skin, body and even our hair. For that reason, Grenier says he always travels with a comb or brush in his bag in order to keep his locks looking good.
Brushes and combs come in all sizes, making it easy to fit one in your carry-on bag, no matter what size that bag is. Better yet, put your comb in your fanny pack for grooming on the go, no matter where you are.
An external battery
Keeping your devices charged while you’re traveling is key to ensuring a well-connected and seamless travel experience. Between showing your boarding pass, following a map for directions and keeping your followers updated on social media, your electronics’ batteries take a beating while you’re traveling.
A good book
Grenier doesn’t hit the road without a book in his bag — or in his hand. “There’s something nice about a physical book — especially when traveling,” he said.
