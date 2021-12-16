The great outdoors are great in any weather, but for many of us, the cold too often keeps us inside and missing out on the winter activities and sports that make the season so special. So here’s the secret to having fun, no matter the weather: The right gear and the right apparel make all the difference.
Enter REI Co-op, the famed outdoor retailer REI’s in-house brand, whose mission it is to get more people outside, more often, and for more great experiences. After 80 years on the trail, the brand knows outdoor gear inside and out, and it realizes that making the right gear also means adopting practices that help fight climate change and protect the places we love.
For just a one-time $20 purchase, REI Co-op Membership unlocks a lifetime of benefits, including discounts, dividends and used gear trade-ins. Plus, this holiday season, REI Co-op is making it easy to give the gift of membership, with Membership gift cards available in stores and on rei.com.
And with the days getting shorter and the daily lows ever lower, there’s no better time than now to jump in and up your cold weather clothing game. Try these on for starters:
Jackets
REI Co-op Trailsmith Fleece Jacket ($89.95; rei.com)
Who doesn’t love a little retro-inspired snow gear? Taken from REI’s 1992 catalog, this jacket keeps the old-school styling and relaxed fit intact but boosts its sustainable cred with 80% postconsumer recycled content and Polartec® Micro Series fleece, a highly breathable, durable and fast-drying material perfect for maintaining warmth without sacrificing weight.
REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket 2.0 (starting at $99.95; rei.com)
A recycled nylon shell with a durable water-repellent (DWR) finish keeps this svelte jacket blocking wind and shedding rain without any restrictive bulk. Add in 650-fill-power down with an impressive warmth-to-weight ratio and you get a workaday jacket that can putter around town and hit punishing trails with equal aplomb. Want more good vibes? This jacket is made in a Fair Trade Certified™ factory from earth- and people-friendly Responsible Down Standard (RDS) and bluesign® materials.
Snow
REI Co-op First Chair Jacket ($299; rei.com)
Hitting the slopes for an all-day adventure out in the snow? The First Chair GTX jacket pairs a breathable yet tough-as-nails GORE-TEX® shell with plenty of room to layer underneath. Other ski- or snowboard-friendly features include an adjustable hood that can size up to fit a helmet or down to fit a beanie, shaped cuffs, a powder skirt and a high collar for maximum wind and snow protection.
REI Co-op First Chair Bib ($249; rei.com)
When you’re spending a lot of time in the snow, nothing beats a bib. This one features adjustable straps and belt loops for an easy customizable fit, boot gaiters with grippy elastic seals to keep out snow and gritty GORE-TEX® construction that doesn’t skimp on toughness or stretch. No need to look further — this one has all your backcountry needs covered.
Layers and bottoms
REI Co-op Women’s Lightweight Base Layer Long-Sleeve Crew Top (starting at $27.93, originally $39.95; rei.com)
Comfort, wickability and warmth are what you want in a base layer, and this one keeps things toasty with a soft polyester blend that wicks sweat and dries fast. Add in a dash of spandex for four-way stretch and you get unrestricted motion and a fitted profile that slides under fleeces, jackets and shells with ease.
REI Co-op Women’s Sahara Lined Pants ($84.95; rei.com)
People love their Sahara hiking pants, so REI figured: Why not winterize them? A soft tricot lining adds warmth without inhibiting mobility — opening up the possibilities for all-weather, all-season hiking. Field-tested in 20- to 60-degree temps while hiking, rock climbing and backpacking across three continents, these go-anywhere, do-anything pants will be your new best friends in the backcountry and on the trailhead.
Accessories
REI Co-op Polartec Power Wool Gloves 2.0 ($49.95; rei.com)
Ah, gloves — the draft horse of winter gear, whose unglamorous utility underpins all of our outdoor toing and froing during winter. Where would we be without them? This touch-screen-compatible version uses Polartec® Power Wool™ fleece to combine an abrasion-resistant stretch nylon exterior with a breathable, brushed wool blend interior. Keeping your thumb and fingers warm has never felt so good.
Whether it’s skiing, tramping trails or just walking to the bus stop, having a great time in winter weather comes down to having layers and accessories that keep you warm while keeping you moving. Shop warmly at rei.com.