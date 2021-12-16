Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

Procrastinated a bit with your holiday shopping this year? Don’t panic: Thanks to unique subscription services, convenient digital gift cards and, of course, ultra-fast Amazon Prime shipping, it’s not too late to get a thoughtful gift for everyone on your list.

To get you started, we’ve rounded up 20 excellent gifts that’ll arrive before the holiday — some even instantly.

StoryWorth ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com)

StoryWorth StoryWorth

We love StoryWorth, a service that sends your giftee thoughtful questions once a week designed to elicit meaningful stories about their life. After a year, StoryWorth compiles your loved one’s answers into a beautiful hardcover keepsake book. It’s a deeply personal gift that both you and your loved one will cherish for years to come. And since you can start sending questions right away, shipping times won’t be an issue.

Masterclass Masterclass

Gift on-demand digital classes with world leaders, bestselling authors, Michelin-starred chefs and more. Recent additions include courses on activism with Malala Yousafzai and problem solving with Bill Nye. And with new classes added every month, there’s always more to learn.

Audible (starting at $15 per month; audible.com)

Audible Membership Audible

An Audible membership is a great gift for anyone who’s always complaining how they never have time to read anymore. With access to a library of thousands of audiobooks, they can dive into a new memoir on their commute or finish a classic while prepping dinner. (And if someone one already has an Audible membership, you can also gift them a specific audiobook!)

Universal Yums Snack Box (starting at $15 per month; universalyums.com)

Universal Yums Snack Box Universal Yums

Perfect for the friend who’s seriously missing travel, Universal Yums delivers unique treats from a new country every month along with a booklet filled with international trivia and games. Check out the “Yum Shop” for a peek at the kind of goods you can expect. Right now, you’ll also get a free box for yourself when you gift a six or twelve month subscription.

Rosetta Stone (starting at $29.99; rosettastone.com)

Rosetta Stone Subscription Rosetta Stone

Whether you’re prepping for an epic trip or just want to try something new, Rosetta Stone remains a fantastic language-learning tool. Gifting Rosetta Stone is easy too, with the option to include a personalized message and select a specific e-delivery date for your recipient.

Amazon.com eGift Card (starting at $25; amazon.com)

Amazon Gift Card Amazon

Let them pick out exactly what they want with a gift card that’ll get delivered to their inbox instantly (though you can also schedule it to arrive on December 25).

Etsy Gift Card (starting at $25; etsy.com)

Etsy Gift Card Etsy

With thousands of unique, handmade and customizable products, Etsy is another great gift card option that you can print at home or deliver right away via email.

Airbnb Gift Card (any amount; airbnb.com)

Airbnb Gift Card Airbnb

Recipients can use their gift card towards a much-needed getaway or to take advantage of Airbnb’s huge range of online and in-person “Experiences,” which include everything from pasta making with Italian grandmas to guided meditation with a Japanese Buddhist monk.

Bespoke Post (starting at $45 per month; bespokepost.com)

Bespoke Post Subscription Box Bespoke Post

Bespoke Post’s lifestyle subscription boxes are great for the hard-to-shop for dads, boyfriends and brothers (though, of course, plenty of women will love its high-quality products too). Boxes come in thoughtful themes like “Antipasti,” complete with a cheese board, dried salami and cornichons; and “Crackle,” featuring everything you need to make s’mores — all the way down to a book of stories to tell around a portable fire. Purchase a standalone box for $55 or keep the fun going with a subscription for $45.

Atlas Coffee Club, 3-Month Subscription (starting at $50; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription Atlas Coffee Club

Our reviewer adored Atlas Coffee Club, which delivers up to 48 ounces of freshly-roasted, single-origin coffee from around the world to your door each month. Deliveries also include a postcard from the coffee’s origin country, notes on the coffee’s backstory and tips to create the tastiest brew.

JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glass Mugs ($16.95, originally $23.95; amazon.com)

Joyjolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glass Mugs Amazon

Pair that coffee club subscription with these lovely heat and condensation-resistant insulated mugs, which come in a set of two and boast more than 11,000 5-star ratings.

Befettly 14K Gold-Plated Initial Heart Necklace ($13.50; amazon.com)

Befettly 14K Gold-Plated Initial Heart Necklace Amazon

With Prime shipping and every letter of the alphabet in stock, this dainty necklace is a last-minute gift that still feels personal.

HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer ($85, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer Amazon

Use this adorable portable device to print wallet-sized photos directly from your phone. The printer comes with 10 sheets of smudge-proof, sticky-backed paper, and HP’s Sprocket app even lets you add fun filters and frames to your images before printing.

Swedish Dish Cloths, 10-Pack ($18.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Swedish Dishcloths Amazon

Underscored readers’ absolute favorite Amazon product of the year, these Swedish dishcloths take the place of paper towels and sponges, making them an ideal eco-friendly gift too.

Parlovable Cross Band Plush Slippers (starting at $21.99; amazon.com)

Parlovable Cross Band Plush Slippers Amazon

Everybody needs a pair of fuzzy slippers to wear around the house. Parlovable’s come in eight color options and boast 13,000 5-star ratings, with customers loving how soft and comfy they are. Says one reviewer, “I look forward to getting up in the morning just to put these on.”

Amazon Essentials Men’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket (starting at $28.40; amazon.com)

Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket Amazon

Not only is this puffer jacket warm, lightweight and stylish: it also easily packs down into an included drawstring carry bag that you can toss into your backpack (or even use as a pillow on flights and camping trips!). The puffer comes in more than 20 color options and sizes XS to XXL.

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds ($42.49, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

EarFun Air Amazon

Our favorite budget earbuds sound better than basic Airpods and cost a fraction of the price. They’re a great gift for anyone who has yet to discover the joy of cutting the cord.

Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub ($15.98, originally $16.98; amazon.com)

Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub Amazon

With its mixture of antioxidant-rich lychee berry oil, moisturizing sweet almond oil and fine Himalayan pink salt, this luxurious scrub promises to gently exfoliate without irritating or drying out skin.

Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket ($14.99; amazon.com)

Bedsure fleece throw blanket Amazon

Bedsure’s bestselling blanket comes in 26 gorgeous colors and five sizes, with many shipping as quickly as the next day. The micro-fleece yarn is velvety soft and the whole blanket is machine washable if you happen to spill on it while snuggling.

Mixology Cocktail Shaker Set ($23.97, originally $29.97; amazon.com)

Mixology Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon

This Mixology set comes with everything your favorite cocktail enthusiast needs to play bartender right at home, including a stainless steel shaker, mixing spoon, muddler, two pourers, a double jigger and a stack of illustrated recipe cards for all the classics.