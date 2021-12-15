This story was excerpted from the December 15 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Here's a theory about Joe Biden's struggles.

We don't make excuses for politicians. And big errors sent Biden's approval ratings plummeting: He downplayed raging inflation, overpromised on a pandemic that mocks political timetables and presided over a debacle in Afghanistan. But it's also fair to ask whether any other modern president has faced the crescendo of crises that have haunted Biden.

He's fighting a virus that has proved uncannily adept at exposing the social and political fault lines in US society. Many economic problems that are making him unpopular are global, not local, including the supply chain crunches making goods more expensive. He is also opposed by a Republican Party and right-wing misinformation machine that is a stranger to truth and democracy, whose contempt for science makes managing the Covid-19 disaster harder. All the while, Biden's defeated predecessor, Donald Trump, undermines his legitimacy every day with lies of a stolen election.

The figures were never in Biden's favor. A 50-50 Senate and a tiny House majority don't make for easy success. And despite passing some impressive legacy laws, including a rare bipartisan overhaul of creaking US infrastructure, a dark national mood may be depriving him of due credit. Americans are exhausted, divided against one another, fed up with rising prices and fearful about the impact of lost months of school for their kids. It's dawning on them that a disease that emerged in 2019 is going to dominate their lives deep into 2022.

It's always dangerous when a White House looks overtaken by events. And when the President is 79, any sign of lost grip is magnified. Whispers are growing about Biden's prospects in 2024 . Both uncontrollable events and his own choices have put him in a perilous position as the year ends. But America itself also looks increasingly ungovernable.

