Tesla employee accused of fatally shooting a co-worker outside California factory

(CNN) A Tesla employee is accused of fatally shooting one of his coworkers outside of the company's manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, authorities said Tuesday.

Anthony Solima, 29, was arrested on a homicide warrant after detectives reviewed surveillance footage and determined he shot his coworker Monday afternoon in a parking lot, Fremont Police Department Captain Fred Bobbitt told CNN.

The coroner's office is working to confirm the identity of the victim, police said.

Detectives determined the suspect and victim were arguing with each other earlier in the day, police said.

Solima had suddenly walked off the job before shooting his coworker, according to a preliminary investigation by the police department. The victim had just finished a shift before being shot, police said.

