Covid-19 outbreak at Manhattan District Attorney's office after offsite holiday party causes shortages and disruptions

New York (CNN) A Covid-19 outbreak at the Manhattan District Attorney's office mainly stemming from an offsite holiday party is causing staff shortages and other disruptions, according to a letter sent to staff by Bonnie Sard, Administrative Assistant for the District Attorney.

This recent outbreak follows a national trend of rising Covid-19 cases before the holiday season as an average of close to 120,000 new Covid-19 cases are being diagnosed each day , according to data from Johns Hopkins University -- 50% more than a month ago.

The winter surge, coupled with fears about the Omicron variant, has already forced organizations to rethink their plans for holiday parties. On Tuesday, the White House said it would dramatically scale back its party plans due to Covid concerns.

In the DA's office, the uptick of Covid-19 cases "has caused significant staffing shortages, disruptions to the department's practice, and other challenges," Sard explained in her letter, which the office shared with CNN.

It's unclear how many staff members tested positive and a representative of the district attorney's office would not elaborate on the impact of the outbreak.

