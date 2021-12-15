bell hooks, famed feminist writer, dies at age 69

(CNN) bell hooks -- the beloved poet, author, feminist and professor -- has died, announced Berea College, the university at which she taught, on Wednesday. She was 69.

"Berea College is deeply saddened about the death of bell hooks, Distinguished Professor in Residence in Appalachian Studies, prodigious author, public intellectual and one of the country's foremost feminist scholars," the college wrote.

hooks passed away in her home after an "extended illness," according to Berea College.

Known for her writing on race, gender and sexuality, hooks published more than 30 books over the course of her lifetime, including 1981's "Ain't I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism" and "All About Love" in 1999.

Throughout her life, hooks' dedication to accessible feminist theory remained strong. In a 2015 interview with the New York Times , hooks stated that her main intention was to "produce theory that people could use."

