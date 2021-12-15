Sole survivor of India helicopter crash dies in hospital after almost a week on life support

New Delhi (CNN) The only survivor of a helicopter crash that killed India's top military official has died from his injuries after nearly a week on life support, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement Wednesday.

Group Capt. Varun Singh was in the helicopter with India's Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other military personnel, when it crashed in the southern state of Tamil Nadu last week.

Singh -- the sole survivor -- suffered severe burns in the crash. The IAF said Singh succumbed to his injuries Wednesday morning.

After his rescue from the wreckage, Singh was treated at the Military Hospital in the town of Wellington in Tamil Nadu, and was later transferred to the Command Hospital in the southern city of Bengaluru. Previously, the IAF said he had been in a "critical but stable" condition.

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh," the IAF said in a statement on Twitter. "IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family."

Read More