(CNN) Robert Lewandowski equaled Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record for most goals scored in a single calendar year after Bayern Munich crushedd Stuttgart 5-0 on Wednesday.

The Polish international netted twice in the demolition, his second bringing him level with the record, 42 goals, which has stood since 1972.

The striker now has one match, at home against Wolfsburg on Friday, to break the record.

In May this year, Lewandowski broke Muller's record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season which had also stood since 1972.

Lewandowski had no less than eight shots on goal during the match against Stuttgart as he eyed Muller's record and he was rewarded twice for his efforts in the second half.

