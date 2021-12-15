Plant-based, nourishing foods are sounding pretty good in the thick of the holiday season. After indulging in seasonal sweets and rich family favorites, Laird Superfood has some refreshing foods for the ultimate in self-care. And superfoods that are good for the planet? That’s something to get behind.
Fuel up for the new year with hydrating coconut waters, superfood coffees, prebiotic daily greens and much more. Big wave surfer Laird Hamilton is behind this line of sustainable, nutritious products; they’re created with performance in mind. After discovering that his creamy coffee concoction (enhanced with plant-based fats) was a great boost for his workouts, Laird eventually started producing it. And now Laird Superfood creates high-quality foods that allow people to perform at their highest levels. And this company is doing it the right way.
Laird Superfood is good for you, and it’s also good for the planet. The company emphasizes sustainability and social responsibility in every facet. In fact, every item sold on lairdsuperfood.com donates five meals to the nonprofit Feeding America. The brand is always working on its sustainability initiatives and philanthropic efforts.
(Check out more on the company’s vision, “we believe better food leads to a better world,” on social media under #betterfoodbetteryou.)
Among Laird Superfood’s offerings are baking mixes, snack bars, mushroom blends, coffee and more. Here are some of Laird’s most popular products to jump-start your new year:
Coffee Creamer ($9.95; lairdsuperfood.com)
It all started with coffee creamer, and you can’t go wrong with Laird Superfood creamers. The highest-quality ingredients are sourced for this tasty coconut creamer. It’s evaporated for easy storage and travel, which is good because you’ll want to take this creamer everywhere. The rich taste contains naturally occurring MCTs from coconut. What it doesn’t have? Artificial colors or flavors.
Active Prebiotic Daily Greens ($19.95; lairdsuperfood.com)
Activate Prebiotic Daily Greens makes nourishing your gut easy and delicious. It’s got 18 superfoods, including functional mushrooms, shilajit (a superfood harvested from the Himalayan Mountains), polyphenols and prebiotics. All those nutrients arrive via the refreshing taste of blueberry, acai and lemon.
Hydrate Coconut Water + Aquamin (starting at $15.95; lairdsuperfood.com)
Up your hydration with Laird’s Hydrate collection. Plant-powered blends refuel and replenish without the added sugar contained in most sports drinks. Instead of added sugar, Hydrate contains Aquamin, a natural multimineral complex of calcium and trace minerals in varying amounts from calcified seaweed. Just stir this popular product into your water to rehydrate anywhere.
Whether you’re keto, vegan, dairy-free or soy-free, Laird has products that will work with your diet. And Laird Superfood has products for everyone on your list. Check out the company’s holiday gift guide for more tasty ideas.