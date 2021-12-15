Select a Coach: When you sign up for Future, you’re immediately paired with a coach to help set goals and achieve sustained health and fitness. Download the app to get started and your coach will schedule a strategy call to discuss your fitness goals, workout preferences and more to craft your custom plan.

Make a Plan: Your training plan is the key to achieving your fitness goals. To start, your coach will develop a comprehensive plan that’s catered to your schedule, priorities and overall fitness journey. You’ll have new guided workouts in the Future app every week.

Break a Sweat: Now comes the work! Get started working out as much as you want when you want. Keep in touch with your coach via text and Facetime and provide feedback on your workouts.