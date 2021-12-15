Digital and online fitness programs have really taken off the past few years. More convenient ways to work out were born from pandemic necessity, but one new app has figured out a stellar online program. Future brings the human connection to digital personal training. It’s a new workout experience that pairs you one-on-one with a real life fitness coach who will map out a custom workout plan just for you. These elite coaches provide users with engaging sessions that inspire change through partnership and accountability, every single day.
Future combines the affordability and ease of a virtual workout plan with personalized guidance from an actual coach, making this approach the best of both worlds. Since it’s technology-based, Future pairs seamlessly with the Apple Watch, allowing you to track key metrics like calories burned and heart rate. Together, you and your coach can track your progress, celebrate achievements and tune your routine to perfection.
Currently, the first introductory month of Future is only $19, then $149 per month after that. Unlimited personalized workouts, unlimited access to your expert coach via text and Facetime, goal-setting and workout tracking are included for the flat monthly rate. Compared to in-person training sessions that can run upward of $100 an hour, Future is a fantastic deal.
Future’s coaches are the heart of the program. They have backgrounds in professional coaching at the collegiate, professional and even Olympic levels. Bachelor’s or master’s degrees in exercise science are common. Not all fitness coaching is equal; you won’t find algorithms or folks roped into multilevel marketing here. These are elite professionals crafting custom workouts specifically for you! Your coach will check in via text daily and provide motivation on your fitness journey. The Future program is all about flexibility, so it’s easy to schedule vacations and alter workouts when your circumstances change. Your coach will tailor sessions to your workout location, so whether you exercise at home, outdoors, at a park or at a gym, you’re covered.
- Select a Coach: When you sign up for Future, you’re immediately paired with a coach to help set goals and achieve sustained health and fitness. Download the app to get started and your coach will schedule a strategy call to discuss your fitness goals, workout preferences and more to craft your custom plan.
- Make a Plan: Your training plan is the key to achieving your fitness goals. To start, your coach will develop a comprehensive plan that’s catered to your schedule, priorities and overall fitness journey. You’ll have new guided workouts in the Future app every week.
- Break a Sweat: Now comes the work! Get started working out as much as you want when you want. Keep in touch with your coach via text and Facetime and provide feedback on your workouts.
- Track and Refine: Keep going! Future sends you an Apple Watch so you and your coach can track your progress, fine-tune your routine as needed and celebrate achievements.
2022 is coming up quickly! Give Future a try and get your fitness goals on track for the new year. For a limited time, the first month is just $19. It’s a low-stakes way to work toward a big payoff. The winning combination of virtual flexibility, plus real, elite coaches could be just what you need to achieve your fitness goals.