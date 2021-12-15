Cricut sales are the best time to scoop up one of the brand’s crafting machines. And right now — a.k.a. peak crafting season — the Explore Air 2 is just $149 at Target instead of its usual $227.99. Plus, you’ll get a $30 Target gift card along with your purchase for today only.

The Explore Air 2 cuts more than 100 materials, including cardstock, vinyl and iron-on, plus cork, glitter paper and bonded fabric. The bundle includes the light blue or light green machine, as well as a fine-point blade and pen, cutting mat and a trial membership to Cricut’s own software, as well as 50 ready-to-make projects so you can dive in.

And don’t forget about that $30 Target gift card, which you can use to scoop up some crafting supplies on your next trip in, for some last-minute holiday gift shopping, or just some everyday home essentials.

Be sure to shop the Cricut bundle and gift card deal over at Target before the promo ends tomorrow — or it sells out.

For more great Target deals, check out CNN Coupons.