South Korea's largest dairy company apologizes over a video advert implying women are cows

Seoul (CNN) South Korea's largest dairy company, Seoul Milk, has apologized after releasing a controversial advert which some critics say portray women as cows.

"We sincerely apologize to everyone who may have felt uncomfortable due to the milk advertisement video uploaded to the official YouTube channel of Seoul Milk on the 29th of last month," Seoul Milk's parent company Seoul Dairy Cooperative said in a statement on its official website on December 8.

The advert provoked a public backlash, and sparked a debate about sexism in the country. Some social media users also said it justified secretly taking video footage of women -- a crime known as 'molka' that has become a widespread problem in South Korea in recent years.

Some said the video promoted the practice of secretly filming women.

The now-deleted video features a man carrying a camera and wandering through the countryside somewhere in Cheorwon-gun, Gangwon province.

A voiceover narrates: "We finally succeeded in capturing their images in a place where nature has been kept clean." He then reaches a stream, where women in white clothes are drinking the water and stretching on a meadow.

