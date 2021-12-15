Philippines' Duterte quits senate race in new election twist

Manila, Philippines Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday withdrew his bid to become a senator, the same day his preferred successor quit the presidential race, adding to uncertainty about the mercurial leader's political future and the scope of his influence.

The president filed withdrawal papers at the election commission a few hours after longtime aide, Senator Christopher "Bong Go" did the same, a decision Duterte's spokesman said was to enable him to better serve the country.

The constitution bars Duterte, 76, from seeking reelection as president , but he was allowed to run for other positions in nationwide elections in May 2022.

He had planned to pursue the vice presidency, but chose instead to seek a seat in the powerful senate.

The withdrawal is the latest twist in a Philippine election race fraught with last-minute changes and surprises that have baffled political experts.

