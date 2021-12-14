26 playgrounds honor the students and the teachers killed at Sandy Hook

(CNN) From afar, it looks like any playground. Kids are playing after school on a cold fall day, as the temperature drops and a family of deer appears briefly. Similarly, a blonde-haired woman in jeans resting for a moment on one of the swings could be any mom.

As horrific as the killing was, there hasn't been a major change in federal gun safety policy in the United States. While Obama vowed that "These tragedies must end," congressional efforts he backed for comprehensive gun control failed soon after the rampage. The legislation would have included expanded background checks and a new assault weapon ban.

Handprints are seen on a memorial plaque at a playground dedicated to Sandy Hook victim Jessica Rekos in Fairfield, Connecticut. Families of the victims collaborated on the playgrounds.

The parents of the slain children have been unusually vocal about the horror they experienced, and they have used their unique perspective to become powerful advocates for more gun safety and expanded mental health resources at schools.

And their grief has inspired others to act.

"What didn't exist before Sandy Hook was a grassroots movement that could go toe to toe with the gun movement and win," said Shannon Watts, a mother of five who didn't lose a child at Sandy Hook but who was so angry about the massacre that she immediately formed Moms Demand Action.

Watts points to 21 states with expanded background check laws, a supporter base of eight million volunteers ready to fund the cause that now rivals the National Rifle Association's membership and a national focus on electing candidates who favor gun safety, including Georgia Congresswoman Lucy McBath.

The Sandy Hook parents also formed non-profits to enact changes. Hockley's non-profit, Sandy Hook Promise, advocates for gun safety, often with provocative videos. In one, children show how their back-to-school shopping can be used in a shooting. One boy extols his new sneakers while he is seen running from an active shooter, while another girl hiding in a bathroom stall uses a new cell phone to send her mother a final message. The video has been viewed on YouTube nearly eight million times.

A tire swing at a playground dedicated to Allison Wyatt in Norwalk, Connecticut. Red was her favorite color.

Nine of the families of victims also took the unprecedented step of targeting gun marketing in a suit against manufacturer Remington, which was forced to offer a $33 million settlement this fall. Previous wrongful death lawsuits against gunmakers had failed, but the Sandy Hook families argued that Remington advertised the product as a combat weapon, in violation of a Connecticut law that prevents deceptive marketing practices.

The parents' efforts have influenced school safety protocols and helped shift a focus on mental health, said Michele Gay, whose daughter Josephine was killed. She said before Sandy Hook, safety was often not a budget line item for elementary schools. She and Alissa Parker, whose daughter Emilie also died at Sandy Hook, launched a group called Safe and Sound Schools. The group holds a national school safety summit each year. The non-profit also conducts programs to help school personnel and students identify signs a child may be struggling with mental health issues.

'I consider this playground his memorial'

And another part of the shooting's legacy is similarly enduring.

The parents backed a project that provides a physical legacy to the shooting that's visible to more than just the Newtown, Connecticut, community: a network of 26 playgrounds in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that are dedicated to the victims of the shooting. Each playground honors one of the slain victims and is decorated with photos, favorite images and even messages written in the victims' handwriting. Dylan's playground in Westport, Connecticut, for example, features the butterflies he loved so much.

A statue of a dog sits next to a memorial plaque at a playground dedicated to Charlotte Bacon in West Haven, Connecticut.

In the years since the tragedy, the shooting has torn the Sandy Hook families apart. While nine of the families sued Remington, the gun manufacturer, most did not. Ten of the families have sued the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who insists the shooting was staged. Last month, a Connecticut state judge found Jones, who runs the InfoWars website, liable for defamation . A separate lawsuit is pending in Texas.

While some have taken on public campaigns for gun safety or mental health, others have sought privacy. Some families have relocated to other parts of the country. Others have faced hardships like divorce. The families were approached by myriad charities, with good intentions but perhaps with their own agendas.

But the playgrounds unite them.

"It's the only thing all 26 families agreed to," Hockley told CNN in an interview at Dylan's playground. "I consider this playground his memorial."

Michelle Gay agrees. "It was very important to move forward with our daughter, in a way that connected us to her spirit, to her positively," she told CNN.

Hockley and her ex-husband, Ian, were the ones first approached about the playgrounds by Bill Lavin, who at the time was a firefighter and president of the New Jersey State Firefighters' Mutual Benevolent Association. He had a vision for playgrounds as highly personal memorials to the victims. And the group he formed, Where Angels Play, collaborated with the Sandy Hook parents to design and build the playgrounds.