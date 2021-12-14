Human remains found 40 years ago identified as member of The O'Jays R&B band

(CNN) Partial human remains found in a garbage bag nearly 40 years ago have been identified as belonging to Frank "Frankie" Little Jr, a member of the R&B band, The O'Jays, according to police.

The Twinsburg Police Department in Ohio announced the news on Tuesday , saying DNA from relatives was used to help identify the remains found on February 18, 1982. Police added that not much is known about Little's disappearance and death.

Little was raised in Cleveland, according to the news release. In the mid-'60s, he was a guitarist and songwriter for the legendary R&B band, The O'Jays. The band released a statement to CNN saying that he was part of the band in the early days and that they haven't heard from him since.

"He came with us when we first ventured out of Cleveland and traveled to Los Angeles, but he also was in love with a woman in Cleveland that he missed so much that he soon returned back to Cleveland after a short amount of time," reads the statement.

They "wish his family and friends closure to what appears to be a very sad story," the statement said.

